Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.83. 33,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 59,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$1.80 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

The company has a market cap of C$210.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.53, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

