QUASA (QUA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $90.44

QUASA (QUA) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $165,590.42 and approximately $90.44 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00014395 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001580 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00016151 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,320.68 or 1.00047977 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011127 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.00135246 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00159803 USD and is up 35.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $242.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

