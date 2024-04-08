REDW Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,457,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,002,497. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.47.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

