REDW Wealth LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 65,909 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SCHH stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.94. 6,075,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

