REDW Wealth LLC Has $3.86 Million Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 113,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,207.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 82,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 75,916 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.77. The company had a trading volume of 172,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,013. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $64.08.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

