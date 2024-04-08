REDW Wealth LLC Increases Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,385 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 5.3% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $18,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. Nwam LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.70. 147,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,750. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

