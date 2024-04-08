REDW Wealth LLC Purchases 10,270 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 8.2% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.95. 14,016,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,457,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

