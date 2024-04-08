REDW Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,417. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

