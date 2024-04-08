Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Shares Up 0.9%

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.16. Approximately 189,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,191,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Rusoro Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$669.71 million, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony John Beruschi purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,200.00. In related news, Director Gordon Keep sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$45,000.00. Also, Director Anthony John Beruschi bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,200.00. Insiders sold 559,000 shares of company stock worth $595,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

