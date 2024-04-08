Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.61. 957,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,591. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

