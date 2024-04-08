Seele-N (SEELE) Price Tops $0.0000

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $413,641.24 and approximately $329.32 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00014585 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00018268 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001595 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,260.12 or 1.00485164 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011084 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.00 or 0.00135377 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00001837 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

