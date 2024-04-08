Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells $31,315.04 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, March 4th, Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20.

On Monday, February 5th, Jeffrey Flug sold 152 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $11,559.60.

On Monday, January 29th, Jeffrey Flug sold 152 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $11,413.68.

SHAK traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.49. The company had a trading volume of 472,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,665. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.80, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.80. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $110.90.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.39.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

