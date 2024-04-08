Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Stock Price Down 5%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Free Report) traded down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 625,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 413,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Sierra Metals Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $32.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Metals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sierra Metals by 158.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sierra Metals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 378,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

