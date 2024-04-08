Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading 1.9% Higher

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.90 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.17). 184,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 323,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.17).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.13 million, a PE ratio of 1,580.00 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, tops, knitwear, coats and jackets, suits and tailoring cloths, jumpsuits and playsuits, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, leather and faux leather cloths, skirts, leisurewear, loungewear and nightwear, and swim and beachwear products; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, trainers, and slippers; and gift cards.

