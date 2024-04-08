Stabilus (ETR:STM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Stabilus SE (ETR:STM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €57.70 ($62.72) and last traded at €58.90 ($64.02). 26,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €59.10 ($64.24).

Stabilus Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €59.78.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of gas springs, dampers, vibration isolation products, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Its products are used in automotive, navy and railways, commercial vehicles, aerospace, marine and rail, energy and construction, mechanical engineering, industrial machinery and automation, health, recreation, leisure, and furniture industries.

