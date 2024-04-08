TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $11.54 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $238.35 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00068744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00024399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00010354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00015686 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006145 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,963,236,586 coins and its circulating supply is 8,951,782,294 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

