TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.10

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 297336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

TerrAscend Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77.

About TerrAscend

(Get Free Report)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.