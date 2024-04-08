TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 10th (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 10th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCON traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,872,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,986. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Stories

