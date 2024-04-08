UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $828.02 and last traded at $828.02. 143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $830.23.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $810.87 and a 200 day moving average of $695.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,247,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 22.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 19.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 3.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.