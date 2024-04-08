Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.2% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,719,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,312,093. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.