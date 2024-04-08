Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Cut by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.1% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.39. 3,326,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,192,381. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.