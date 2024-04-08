Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.5% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 577,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,251,000 after acquiring an additional 63,450 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 478.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 345,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,234,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,418. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.