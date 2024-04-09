24,191 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Vivid Wealth Management LLC

Vivid Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,301. The company has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

