Amar K. Goel Sells 3,770 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $89,386.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,594.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amar K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Tuesday, March 5th, Amar K. Goel sold 3,454 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $71,463.26.

PubMatic Stock Down 0.2 %

PUBM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.64. 178,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,813. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,529,000 after purchasing an additional 546,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PubMatic by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 228,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PUBM. B. Riley boosted their price target on PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on PubMatic

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.