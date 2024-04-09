ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Shares Down 3.1%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. 1,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

