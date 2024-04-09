Avion Wealth Buys 73 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTV traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.85. 2,350,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,301. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.69. The company has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

