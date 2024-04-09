Avion Wealth Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1,418.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 74,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 93,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.51. 366,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,467. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1462 dividend. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.