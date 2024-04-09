Avion Wealth Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Avion Wealth lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,217 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.0% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,086,000. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,379 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.12. 11,427,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,998,114. The stock has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.