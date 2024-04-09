Avion Wealth Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Avion Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.39. The stock had a trading volume of 675,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

