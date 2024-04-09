Avion Wealth Purchases New Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,243,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 920.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after buying an additional 195,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

RTX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $101.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,652,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.82. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

