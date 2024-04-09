Avion Wealth Sells 14,887 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Avion Wealth reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,207 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,887 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,831,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,590. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.