Avion Wealth Sells 93 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Avion Wealth lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in American Express were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.30.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $4.27 on Tuesday, hitting $219.84. 3,489,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $231.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

