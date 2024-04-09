Avion Wealth Trims Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Avion Wealth trimmed its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in United Airlines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in United Airlines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 11.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.44. 6,343,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,901,883. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

