AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) and HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Head to Head Comparison

AVROBIO and HilleVax are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of AVROBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of HilleVax shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of AVROBIO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of HilleVax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AVROBIO and HilleVax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO N/A -74.86% -65.11% HilleVax N/A -48.17% -38.05%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO N/A N/A $12.16 million ($0.10) -12.60 HilleVax N/A N/A -$123.57 million ($3.04) -4.77

This table compares AVROBIO and HilleVax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AVROBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HilleVax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AVROBIO has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HilleVax has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AVROBIO and HilleVax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO 0 2 0 0 2.00 HilleVax 0 0 3 0 3.00

AVROBIO currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.73%. HilleVax has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 111.35%. Given HilleVax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HilleVax is more favorable than AVROBIO.

Summary

HilleVax beats AVROBIO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVROBIO



AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease. The company's pipeline includes AVR-RD-02, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Gaucher disease type 1, as well as to treat Gaucher disease type 3; AVR-RD-03 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Pompe disease; AVR-RD-04, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystinosis; and AVR-RD-05 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Hunter syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About HilleVax



HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

