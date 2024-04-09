Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €26.90 ($29.24) and last traded at €27.33 ($29.71). Approximately 5,130,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €27.43 ($29.82).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14, a PEG ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €27.81 and a 200-day moving average of €33.90.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.