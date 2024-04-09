Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.12. 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

Beach Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70.

Beach Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Beach Energy’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

