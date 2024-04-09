BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Shares Up 0.2%

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.45 and last traded at C$18.39. 86,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 145,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.36.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.21.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.