BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Shares Up 0.2%

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.45 and last traded at C$18.39. 86,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 145,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.36.
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.21.
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%.
