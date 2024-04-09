BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.17 and last traded at C$37.01. Approximately 1,037,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,419,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.98.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.67.
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th.
