CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,281. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

