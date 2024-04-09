CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
Shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,281. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
