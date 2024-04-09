CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Hits $58.93 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0731 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $58.93 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07753301 USD and is up 4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $2,801,130.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

