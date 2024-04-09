CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0747 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0747 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $60.18 million and $2.44 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00009781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00014452 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001527 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,364.90 or 0.99976480 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00013717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011155 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00132215 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07753301 USD and is up 4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $2,801,130.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

