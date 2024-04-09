Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.46. 25,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 41,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

