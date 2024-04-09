China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.48. 1,639 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.30.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

