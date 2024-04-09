Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,916 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $97,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,248,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,014,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 270,009 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth approximately $30,737,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth approximately $20,325,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.46. 418,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.99. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $204.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors



Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

