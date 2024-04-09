Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,842,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,483 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.65% of Cognex worth $118,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,631,000 after buying an additional 87,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,855,000 after purchasing an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cognex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,962,000 after purchasing an additional 837,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cognex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,423,000 after purchasing an additional 151,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

Cognex stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 705,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,802. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 1.49. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 45.46%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

