Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 37,347 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 42.8% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $90,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.15. 32,645,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,580,826. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $159.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.26.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

