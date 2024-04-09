David A. Duffield Sells 56,000 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $15,014,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 899,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,039,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.10. 1,232,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.67. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Workday by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 38.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 5.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

