Decred Achieves Market Cap of $407.95 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Decred has a market cap of $407.95 million and $3.19 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $25.53 or 0.00036796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,979,261 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

