Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Reduced by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,123 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $97.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,389. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.03. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

