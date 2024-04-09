EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Trading 2.9% Higher

EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

EACO Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. EACO had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter.

EACO Company Profile

EACO Corporation, through its subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners in the United States, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic components, such as spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

